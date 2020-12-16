LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - It has been a tough year for so many of our friends and neighbors, but through it all, area food banks have been working tirelessly to make sure no one goes hungry.
More than ever, one special place in Wilson County that serves to so many needs our help.
Joseph's Storehouse Food Ministry began in 1999 serving food to only 22 families. Since then, it now serves up to 500 families every month. As well as food, it distributes toiletries and household items to those who need it.
The food program targets the low-income, disabled, elderly, and single parents, according to its website.
Because of the pandemic, the non-profit needs your help to fulfill its monthly donations. News4's Big Joe on the Go is in Lebanon this morning to find out more on what they need.
To donate to Joseph's Storehouse Food Ministry, click here.
