NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph emailed a lengthy letter to parents on Wednesday night.

The school board voted Tuesday night to terminate Joseph’s contract, which was set to end in June 2020. His last day on the job will be Friday.

In the letter, Joseph addresses his time in Nashville, his future and the growth he’s seen in the school system.

In the letter, Joseph says, in part:

“I am proud that we made advances in literacy outpacing other districts across the state and growth, changed practices around arrests of elementary school students, offered all students in elementary and middle schools access to gifted and talented services, particularly among African-American males, who were being suspended at disproportionate rates.”

He also talked about how the community can make positive change and that he will continue to support public education and support the new interim director of schools Dr. Adrienne Battle.

He said he is “ready to stand to support her and the board through this transition.”

Joseph also noted that he has a new Twitter handle, @UnchainedJoseph, in reference to the movie Django Unchained.

I'll begin addressing some of the comments after Friday. This video reminded me of the power we have when we put our trust in the right place. There is power in a name!https://t.co/ORzI4mdaZ0 — Shawn Joseph (@UnchainedJoseph) April 11, 2019

