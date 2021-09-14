Today Joseph Daniels was sentenced to 51 years for killing his young son in 2018.

Joseph Daniels, convicted of second-degree murder and felony murder in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde, will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Dickson County judge sentenced Joseph Daniels on Tuesday to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole after 51 years after a sentencing hearing.

Judge David Wolfe made the ruling after nearly three hours of testimony. The judge said Joseph Daniels would be eligible for release at the age of 82 and “expects him to die in prison.”

Joe Clyde Daniels has been missing since the spring of 2018. He has never been found.

During his trial, one of Joseph's other children testified about the beating the night baby Joe went missing.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.