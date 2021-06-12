CHARLOTTE, TENN. (WSMV) - Joseph Daniels has been found guilty of Second Degree Murder along with four other charges in the case of Joe Clyde Daniels on Saturday morning.
Daniels was accused of killing Joe Clyde in April 2018 and getting rid of his body, which has not been found.
Sentencing will take place in September.
The jury went into deliberations around 2 p.m. Friday. They requested to re-watch part of Joseph Daniels' confession tape at 6 p.m. and then adjourned for the night just before 8:30 p.m. The jury reconvened at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
The jury started deliberations in the trial of the Dickson County man accused of the death and disappearance of his 5-year-old child in 2018.
The defense argued that Daniels was coerced by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to make the confession about killing his son, Joe Clyde Daniels, while the state says this is proof enough that Daniels is guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.