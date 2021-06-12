CHARLOTTE, TENN. (WSMV) - Joseph Daniels has been found guilty of Second Degree Murder along with four other charges in the case of Joe Clyde Daniels on Saturday morning.

Joseph Daniels found guilty on five charges First Degree Murder: NOT GUILTY

Second Degree Murder: GUILTY

First Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Felony: GUILTY

Aggravated Child Abuse: GUILTY

Initiating A False Report: GUILTY

Tampering With Evidence: GUILTY

Daniels was accused of killing Joe Clyde in April 2018 and getting rid of his body, which has not been found.

Sentencing will take place in September.

The jury went into deliberations around 2 p.m. Friday. They requested to re-watch part of Joseph Daniels' confession tape at 6 p.m. and then adjourned for the night just before 8:30 p.m. The jury reconvened at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The defense argued that Daniels was coerced by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to make the confession about killing his son, Joe Clyde Daniels, while the state says this is proof enough that Daniels is guilty.