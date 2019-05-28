NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A nonprofit that helps children who have suffered traumatic injuries all over the world is moving its home base to Music City.
The Jordan Thomas Foundation announced Tuesday it is moving its headquarters to Nashville.
JTF helps children affected by limb loss with the prostheses they need throughout their childhood.
Founder Jordan Thomas started the foundation after he was in a tragic boating accident and lost both of his legs from the mid-calf down.
In 2009, Thomas was named one of CNN’s top 10 heroes.
“Instead of just grieving for all that he had lost, Jordan found a way to give. In the hospital he met other children who didn’t have prosthetics because they couldn’t afford them, $400,000, and helps each child get the prosthetics they need until they turn 18.”
Thomas said the foundation is excited to become a part of a city in which philanthropy is the cornerstone of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.