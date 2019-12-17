NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Anchors and reporters from News4 WSMV will be ringing the Salvation Army bell today from 9:30am to 6:30pm at the Belle Meade Kroger grocery store at 4560 Harding Pike in Nashville.
News4 has adopted a Salvation Army Red Kettle, with the challenge of filling it with $1,000 before the end of the day. All the money raised go towards emergency shelter services.
You can change lives today, and meet some of your favorite News4 anchors and reporters while you do just that.
Visit the Kroger in Belle Meade anytime today between 9:30am and 6:30pm, drop your donation into the WSMV Red Kettle, and you will be able to help out your neighbors.
The Nashville area command for the Salvation Army of Kentucky and Tennessee focuses upon supportive housing, the Red Shield Family Initiative, and the Red Shield Kids Club.
Our goal is to raise $1,000 in one day, and make help us make a change in someone's life.
