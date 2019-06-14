NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- WSMV is partnering with the Nashville Public Education Foundation, the Oasis Center, and the Tennessean to host a public Mayoral Candidate forum, on their plans for the future of Nashville public schools.
Moderated by News4's Tracy Kornet alongside the Tennessean's Editorial Page Editor David Plazas, the four candidates for Nashville's Mayorship will be on hand to discuss their stances on the Metro's major education issues, along with their plans for the future for MNPS's 86,000-plus students.
Current Nashville Mayor David Briley, State Representative John Ray Clemmons, Metro Nashville At-Large Council Member John Cooper, and former political science and law professor Dr. Carol Swain.
The questions to be posed to the candidates are from current students in the Metro Nashville Public School system, and be held to strict timing for each response.
Residents are invited to attend the forum, and the First Amendment Center auditorium will have a seating capacity of 120.
For those guests unable to seat in the auditorium, we will have the forum on a live stream feeding into an adjoining room.
When & Where:
Doors open at 6:45pm on Wednesday, June 26.
The forum will run from 7:15pm to 8:30pm.
First Amendment Center
1207 18th Ave. So.
Nashville, TN 37212
