NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Johnsonville, LLC, makers of many popular lines of sausage and bratwursts, is recalling one product for risk of hard plastics having contaminated the sausage.
Johnsonville's is recalling their Ready-To-Eat Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage Links with a Best-By date of 6/9/2019.
The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service of the USDA received a report of hard green plastic foreign matter inside the sausage from a consumer.
Out of precaution Johsonville is recalling:
Ready-To-Eat Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage
14-oz. film vacuum package
Look for the number EST. 34224 inside the USDA inspection mark.
They were shipped nationwide and and were sold at a wide array of retailers.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
The primary concern is that some packages of the product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
