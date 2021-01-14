NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As U.S. officials warn that the pace of vaccinations across the country has been too slow, early results are showing that a single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be a promising candidate.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two doses, Johnson & Johnson's would require only one to create an effective immune response.
The company gave healthy adults between ages 18 and 55 and people over 65 a high or low dose of the vaccine or a placebo.
After 28 days, most of the volunteers had produced detectable antibodies. After 57 days, all volunteers had detectable antibodies, regardless of the size of the vaccine dose or age group.
Scientists with Johnson & Johnson say the Phase One and Two clinical trial data suggests a single dose of the vaccine gives sustainable antibodies against the coronavirus.
Johnson & Johnson is expected to release results from its 45,000-person Phase Three trial later this month.
If the company's vaccine is authorized by the FDA it would become the third approved for use in the United States.
