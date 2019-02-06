Icon Entertainment CEO Bill Miller announced Tuesday that he is opening Johnny Cash's Kitchen and Saloon in Downtown Nashville.
“I’m beyond thrilled to expand our extremely successful relationship with the Cash Estate through this ground-breaking food and beverage concept,” Miller said in a press release. “My relationship with the Cash family extends to nearly my entire life, and there’s no greater pleasure for me and my family than continuing our partnership well into the future. The impression Johnny Cash left on Nashville is indelible and this venture further confirms that his presence will be a dominant force here for many years to come.”
The full plans for the restaurant have not been released, but the 15,000 square foot venue will be next to the Johnny Cash Museum. The restaurant has a goal to open in late Spring of this year.
“In collaboration with another Nashville legend, the Swett’s family, we will serve traditional Southern Meat and Three fare (with a little Soul Food tossed in for good measure) prepared and served fresh every day on the premises,” Miller said in the press release.
Miller's Icon Entertainment currently owns the Johnny Cash Museum, the Pasty Cline Museum, and Nudie's Honky Tonk, in addition to other Nashville bars and restaurants.
