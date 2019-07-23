NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- John Prine's record label posted an announcement online, delaying his tour due to a medical issue.
In the post, Oh Boy Records noted that eight of Prine's tour stops will be rescheduled to later dates, to be announced as they secure scheduling.
All tickets will remain valid for the new dates, the label assures fans.
Prine consulted with his physicians, who advised him that he has high risk of having a stroke, and should undergo surgery.
This week, the 72-year-old two-time Grammy winning Prine will have a stent inserted into an artery, and doctors expect that will remedy the issue.
The dates being rescheduled are:
July 28 - Red Rocks - Morrison, CO ( Rescheduled for September 18, 2019)
July 30 - Red Butte Gardens - Salt Lake City, UT
August 2 - Oregon Zoo - Portland, OR
August 4 - Woodland Park Zoo - Seattle, WA
August 6 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC
August 8 - Shaw Amphitheatre - Banff, AB
August 9 - Jack Singer PAC Calgary, AB
August 11- Edmonton Folk Festival - Edmonton, AB
