NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - John Mayer will return to Music City next year when his "Sob Rock Tour 2022" comes to Bridgestone Arena, the musician announced Friday.
Mayer will play the venue on April 13, 2021 in support of his latest album "Sob Rock."
JUST ANNOUNCED!! @JohnMayer brings the Sob Rock Tour 2022 to Bridgestone Arena on April 13, 2022! Sign up now for presale access: https://t.co/a2S9i21h1E. Tickets on sale to the general public Friday, July 23 at 11AM. pic.twitter.com/UBmXK14KpC— Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) July 16, 2021
The artist's last Nashville concert was in 2019 at Bridgestone Arena.
General public tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m..
