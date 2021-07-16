63rd Annual Grammy Awards - Show

John Mayer performs "The Bones" at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The awards show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 Chris Pizzello

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - John Mayer will return to Music City next year when his "Sob Rock Tour 2022" comes to Bridgestone Arena, the musician announced Friday.

Mayer will play the venue on April 13, 2021 in support of his latest album "Sob Rock." 

The artist's last Nashville concert was in 2019 at Bridgestone Arena. 

General public tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m.. 

Click here for more information. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.