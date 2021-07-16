NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than six decades after he sat and took abuse at a Nashville lunch counter to protest segregation, the city begins a weekend of dedication for late civil rights icon John Lewis.
A historic marker of Lewis' life was unveiled Friday on Commerce Street in front of a former Greyhound bus station where Lewis and others boarded on a Freedom Ride to Alabama.
Lewis, who was also a longtime congressman in Atlanta, died one year ago Saturday.
"He used to tell us it's not about him, it's about making a change, making a difference," Lewis' younger brother Henry said. "And I think he did that, so we're just really proud, really proud."
The Metro Council Minority Caucus and community partners have commissioned local artists to paint a mural of the late Congressman John Lewis in downtown Nashville.
The City of Nashville will formally dedicate Rep. John Lewis Way on Saturday, followed by a march from Jefferson Street/John Lewis Way to Ryman Auditorium. There, a celebration for Lewis begins at 11 a.m.
"[This weekend] allows for us to think about where we have been, where we are right now, and where we're going," event organizer Samar Ali said. "I think it's going to be a really powerful event, a really moving event."
For more information about how to attend, visit online.
