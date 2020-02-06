NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - John Legend to bring ‘Bigger Love Tour’ to Nashville in August
John Legend will bring his Bigger Love Tour to Nashville in August.
Legend will perform on Aug. 15 at Ascend Amphitheater. Ticket’s for Nashville’s show go on sale on Feb. 14.
Legend jumpstarted 2020 with the release of his newest song “Conversations In The Dark,” which hit No. 1 on the overall iTunes songs chart upon its release. The song was featured on NBC’s This Is US featuring a performance by Legend.
