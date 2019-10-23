NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Famous author John Grisham spoke at a fundraiser about the "Innocence Project".
Grisham has served on the group's board for 10 years now. Tennessee recently got a chapter, so he came to talk about how important the "Innocence Project" is.
The project itself focuses on getting people out of jail or prison who are serving time for wrongful convictions. According to Grisham, this is something most Americans don't pay attention to.
"Very few Americans think about wrongful convictions because we don't deal with them," Grisham said. "We don't deal with the victims, the accused or the real killer."
The group says nearly 2,500 people across the United States have spent more than 22,000 years behind bars for crimes they did not commit.
