CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman said a quick jog ended with two attackers robbing, punching and cutting her.
She said the attack happened after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Nat Hoosier Lane in Clarksville.
"That still terrifies me," said the woman, who requested her name remain anonymous. "Do they know where I live? Are they going to try to come back?"
"I just felt footsteps behind me," she said, claiming a man and a woman approached her Tuesday night while she jogged. "It came out of nowhere. It was like instant. I stopped in my tracks. I felt her grab my arm. He hit me, and they're yelling at me, 'give us what you have!' I tell them I have nothing. I tried running past him, and she's holding on to my arm. I felt her cut my arm. I was terrified."
"When a car started coming up, they took off running," she continued. "I just ran to my house. I've never had anything like that ever happen to me in my life."
The woman said she was punched and robbed by a very young-looking black man with a pencil-thin mustache. She said he was about 5'7 with a very thin frame. She said he wore a dark blue or black hoodie. The woman said she didn't get a good look at her other attacker.
She said the two stole a silver bracelet with an elephant pendant.
"To me, it seemed like they were teenagers, maybe in their 20s," she said.
The woman had a black eye and cuts on her one of her arms when she was interviewed by News4. She said she waited until the next morning to report the robbery and seek treatment for her injuries because she was frightened her attackers would return.
"I just hope something gets answered soon," she said. "If I do go out running again, it'll be in the day, and I'll have somebody go with me. I'm not going to go alone anymore. Something worse could've happened."
