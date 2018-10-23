CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Joelton man was killed in a head-on collision in Cheatham County on Tuesday night.
The deadly crash happened on State Road 112 near Old Ridge Road around 8:45 p.m.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Jason Anderson veered out of his lane in his Nissan Versa and hit a Chevy Cruze.
The other driver, identified as 52-year-old Jennifer Helgeson, was injured. It's not clear how serious her injuries are.
The THP report states that Anderson was not wearing a seat belt.
