CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Joelton man was killed in a head-on collision in Cheatham County on Tuesday night.

The deadly crash happened on State Road 112 near Old Ridge Road around 8:45 p.m.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Jason Anderson veered out of his lane in his Nissan Versa and hit a Chevy Cruze.

The other driver, identified as 52-year-old Jennifer Helgeson, was injured. It's not clear how serious her injuries are.

The THP report states that Anderson was not wearing a seat belt.

