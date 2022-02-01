NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee legislators introduced a bill to make it more difficult for a convicted murderer to be granted parole if they do not reveal the location of their victim’s remains.

State Reps. Michael Curcio, R-Dickson, and Mary Littleton, R-Dickson, and state Sen. Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield, filed the bill known as the Joe Clyde Daniels Act.

The Joe Clyde Daniels Act requires the Board of Parole to consider “the extent to which the offender obstructed or continues to obstruct the ability of law enforcement to recover the remains of the victim” when deciding cases involving an offender convicted of homicide.

“The murder of Joe Clyde Daniels is an unspeakable tragedy that has devastated our entire community and state,” Curcio said in a news release. “Victims deserve justice as well as a proper burial and this legislation will help ensure that is possible.”

The bill was prompted by the disappearance of 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels from his home in Dickson County on April 4, 2018. His father, Joseph Daniels, was convicted of second-degree murder in June. However, the child’s remains have never been found.

Joseph Daniels sentenced to life in prison Joseph Daniels will learn his prison fate for the death of his son.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking that this precious child has not gotten the proper burial he deserves,” Littleton said in a news release. “I hope that the Joe Clyde Daniels Act will help other families across our state find the closure they so desperately need.”

Curcio, Littleton and Roberts all represent Dickson County in the Tennessee General Assembly.

A trial for Krystal Daniels, Joe Clyde’s mother, has been postponed until March. She is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Trial for Krystal Daniels reset to March because of COVID-19 The child abuse trial for Krystal Daniels, the mother of Joe Clyde Daniels has been delayed until March because of COVID-19, court officials said on Wednesday.

If approved and signed into law, the Joe Clyde Daniels Act would take effect July 1.