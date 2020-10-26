NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Late Monday evening, Presidential candidate Joe Biden released a statement in support of the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Marquita Bradshaw.
“Marquita is a proven leader who will fight for the needs of working families — needs she understands because she’s faced the same struggles they have. I am proud to endorse Marquita’s candidacy for U.S. Senate,” Biden said.
Bradshaw is from Memphis and dedicated her career to advocating for the environment, workers’ rights, education reform, tax reform, and trade policies that benefit local communities.
“I know what it’s like to be living one paycheck away from poverty, and to feel the crushing weight of student loan debt and medical bills, while trying to care for your family,” Bradshaw said. “There is so much divisiveness in this country, but at the end of the day, we all want the same things — wages we can live on, good schools for our kids, and communities that are safe and healthy. I look forward to working as a Senator with the Biden administration to accomplish this vision for our country together.”
