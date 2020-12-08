NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A job fair is being held online this week to help get you a job in broadcasting.
The broadcasting industry in Tennessee offers exciting career opportunities in many areas, including advertising sales, promotions, news, business administration, engineering and more.
You can learn about these career opportunities by visiting the Tennessee Broadcasters Virtual Job Fair. The fair started Monday and funs to Friday.
This job fair will provide information about jobs available in the broadcast industry as well as specific positions at News 4.
To learn more, click here.
