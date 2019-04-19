NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jimmy Webb, a long-time leader in Nashville real estate had died. He was 71.
Webb was the president and co-founder of Freeman Webb.
He graduated from Montgomery Bell Academy and Vanderbilt University before beginning a career as a commissioned officer in the United States Navy.
Webb and Bill Freeman formed Freeman Webb, Inc., a real estate investment firm which owns and manages more than 10,000 apartments and 1 million square feet of commercial space in the southeastern United States, in 1979.
He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Montgomery Bell Academy, past-chairman of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee, past president of Sister Cities of Nashville and is a founder and current members of the Executive Board of the Nashville Zoo.
Funeral information has not been announced.
