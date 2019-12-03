NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Area Chief Executive Officers have voted Jimmy Hiller, CEO of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling, "Most Admired CEO’s and Their Companies” for the fourth time since 2015.
Hiller launched his company in 1990 with just a truck and a single employee, and has grown the operation to 13 locations, more than 600 on staff, and over 475 trucks.
A pool of public nominations was collected by the Nashville Business Journal, and area CEOs voted Hiller to be the recipient of the award, presented at a ceremony for honorees at the JW Marriott in November.
Hiller was named "Most Admired CEO’s and Their Companies” in the 100-500 employee private business category three other years previously: 2015, 2016, and 2018.
The award is to honor leaders who inspire those around them, hold their employees, products, and services in the highest regard, run their companies with integrity, and are shining examples of how all companies should be run and managed.”
“It is such an honor to be recognized again this year with the ‘Most Admired CEO’s and Their Companies’ Award”, remarked Jimmy Hiller. “It is especially meaningful”, he continued, “To receive awards that acknowledge our unwavering dedication to our core values – integrity, professionalism, superior service, and care for others”.
Originally building his company to focus upon plumbing, heating, and cooling for construction projects, Hiller ventured into residential service and replacement in 1998, and has since performed more than 1.4 million service calls and expanded his facilities across 14 locations.
