NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Ascend Amphitheater for one night online on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 8 p.m.
The show is part of Jimmy Buffett's Slack Tide Tour 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m on LiveNation.com. Limit 8 tickets per customer.
Jimmy Buffett is known for hits such as "Margaritaville," “Volcano,” “Fins,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and many more.
