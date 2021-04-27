MONTEAGLE, TN (WSMV) - A popular Monteagle restaurant is now considered a total loss after a fire burned through its building on Tuesday evening.
A local paper reports that at least 15 fire departments arrived at Jim Oliver's Smoke House Restaurant to put out the blaze before the fire spread to neighboring buildings or nearby vegetation.
The Smoke House is about an hour and a half southeast of Nashville. The family-run business has been a community staple and favorite dining spot for many since 1960.
At this time no injuries have been reported from the fire.
