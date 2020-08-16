NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper said he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Saturday, urging her to call the House back into session to investigate whether or not the Trump administration is deliberately trying to sabotage the USPS during the election.
Cooper tweeted Saturday that President Trump is "attempting to sabotage the USPS." He also said Postmaster General Louis Dejoy needs to be subpoenaed if he fails to appear.
I called Speaker Pelosi today and asked her to call the House back into session immediately to deal with the crisis at the post office. Trump is attempting to sabotage the USPS. https://t.co/TMKhoewyey— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) August 15, 2020
We need to subpoena the Postmaster General, and if he fails to appear, we should send the Sgt at Arms to arrest him.— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) August 15, 2020
According to a report from the Washington Post, the USPS sent letters to 46 states, warning them that not all mail in ballots may not arrive in time to be counted for in the November presidential election.
This means many Americans who are eligible for mail-in ballots could face the possibility of having their votes disqualified.
Cooper also stressed the importance of the USPS not just delivery ballots, but also delivering life-saving medication and checks for veterans and the elderly.
It’s not just ballots that are being slowed. It’s life-saving medication and checks for our veterans and our elderly. Tampering with the mail is a federal crime, and DeJoy — on Trump’s orders — is tampering.— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) August 15, 2020
