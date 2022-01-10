BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden and Deputy FEMA Administrator Erik Hooks will travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky on Friday, Jan. 14 to survey recovery efforts following the devastation from recent tornadoes.
They will be joined by Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear. During her visit, The First Lady is also expected to volunteer at a local FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center.
During their visit, Biden, Deputy Administrator Hooks, and Governor, and First Lady Beshear will survey storm damage in the Creekwood neighborhood of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Biden is also expected to visit the FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and deliver remarks.
