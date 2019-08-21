NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in the Jewish are outraged over President Trump’s comments he made yesterday claiming that Jewish Americans who vote democrat are “disloyal.”
News4 spoke with Jewish Federation of Nashville who said they've had concerns for a while with elected officials use of language and rhetoric.
On Tuesday President Trump spoke to reporters about two democratic congresswomen who are barred entering Israel over their involvement in the movement to end international support for the country because of its policies toward Palestinians.
President Trump is quoted as saying the following:
"I think any Jewish people that vote for a democrat...It shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."
Deborah Oleshansky Community Relations Director for the Jewish Federation of Nashville said there are some concerns when it comes to elected officials use of language and their rhetoric.
“Our concern is just anything that would cause Jews to be in opposition to each other. I think our primary concern is just that Jews have the freedom of thought and freedom to hold their own opinions and that we not engage in anything that would have Jews attacking each other. We will continue to do the work of fighting against antisemitism and whatever form it comes.”
The Jewish Federation's hope is to unify all people within the Jewish as well educate elected officials.
