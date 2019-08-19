NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A strong message was sent to the Midstate on Monday morning.
The Jewish community said it’s seeing similarities between the way immigrants are being treated now and how their ancestors were treated in World War II.
The group Never Again Action held a rally in north Nashville to speak out against ICE agents.
They are demanding elected officials to not cooperate with the federal agency, saying what’s going on at the border and recent business raids is like the Holocaust.
“We Jews are specifically doing this because we recognize the signs,” said Yonathan Reches.
The group said these protests will be popping up across the country.
The White House has ordered more ICE raids over the next couple of months.
