NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The violent conflict between the Nations of Israel and Gaza is being felt half the world away and News 4 spoke to some in the Jewish and Palestinian communities in the Midstate who are anxiously watching the developments overseas.
The heavy airstrikes firing between Israel and Gaza is not only taking a toll on Israeli’s and Palestinians overseas but also here in Nashville
“For me as a Palestinian, this has been going on for years. Ever since I was little I’ve recalled going to protest. My parents educated me on Palestinian history,” said Bushra Alammouri a Palestinian living in the Midstate. “I’ve seen some of these first-hand experiences and had my first-hand experiences as well as having family in Palestine so that takes a toll on me a little bit because you have to check in on your family,” she added.
“We want peace and we want to make sure the violence stops and there cant be terrorism that will follow it,” said Eric Stillman CEO of the Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee.
“Of course it's always been sad because it’s the reality that we’ve been living with our whole lives,” said Sarah Alzabeet, a Palestinian living in the Midstate. “Whenever there’s a big rise like this, like it's happening right now for the past few weeks, it just gets a lot more outraging. A lot more depressing,” she added.
What’s difficult for both sides is watching and worrying about their loved ones.
“I’m always concerned I’m going to get that phone call, I’m going to get that Whatsapp message that’s going to be somebody I know and that’s really what I worry about the most,” said Stillman. “I was just on a zoom this morning with close friends and family who are in Israel and they’re scared. They’re worried for themselves they’re worried for their children,” he added.
Alammouri and Alzabeet say their close family members are okay. But worry for extended family members
“My family lives near the west bank so they’re safe thankfully, said Alammouri. “I have some family friends in Gaza and every single update they get is oh my God we are alive. They send their family friends; we’re alive. It's getting worse. It's worse than in the past. My kids are crying,” she added.
The clashes overseas are centered on Jerusalem. News 4 asked both sides what can be done to stop it.
“With more people being aware and more people speaking out, maybe now we can all hold Israel and the US accountable,” said Fatima Razzaq who is from Pakistan. “My parents also even though we’re not from Palestine, have always raised us their kids; me and my sisters to stand up for the oppressed and Palestine has always been one of the main people they’ve emphasized,” she added.
“I think the most important thing would be for Hamas the terrorist organization in Gaza to stop firing rockets at Israel. I believe that when that happens, there will be a cease-fire right away. I don’t believe Israel would retaliate,” said Stillman.
Stillman added it's really crucial that Israel be able to live in peace and the Palestinians and Israeli live side by side.
Alzabeet says they need to learn from history
“And not repeat the same mistakes that have been made in the past,” Alzabeet said. “I think it's time whenever you see those things happening again and again that you learn from history. Cause that why you learn history is to learn from it,” she added.
Stillman with the Jewish community says many of their congregations have had special services and special prayers for Israel.
Those in the Palestinian community in the Midstate say they have a rally planned for Friday, May 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estes Kefauver Federal Building at 801 Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.