NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jerry Stackhouse has been named the men's basketball head coach on Friday, the school announced.
“I am extremely excited to join the Vanderbilt family and build on the incredible accomplishments of its athletics program and men’s basketball program,” said Stackhouse, who is currently serving as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. “I look forward to furthering Vanderbilt’s unique approach to athletics -- blending a powerhouse competitive spirit with elite academics to holistically develop talented student-athletes and celebrate victories on and off the court.
A first-year assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies following two seasons as head coach of the NBA G League’s Raptors 905, Stackhouse takes the reins of a Vanderbilt program that finished the 2018-19 season on a 20-game losing streak and was winless in Southeastern Conference play.
“The future is bright for the men’s basketball team with such an accomplished individual at the helm,” said athletics director Malcolm Turner. “Jerry brings a unique mix of experience as a legendary player and successful coach, and I fully expect he’ll take the program to new heights. I’ve spoken with people inside and outside both college and professional basketball, and there is unanimous agreement that Jerry’s competitiveness, grit and tireless focus on player development are a perfect fit to advance the ‘Vanderbilt Way’ in college athletics. This is an incredibly exciting moment for Vanderbilt.”
“Jerry Stackhouse’s storied career speaks for itself - he embodies Vanderbilt’s commitment to excellence, on and off the court,” said Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos. “Jerry is a true competitor who will carry on Vanderbilt’s legacy of comprehensively developing student-athletes to excel in everything they do -- on the court, in the classroom, and in their lives. I am thrilled to welcome him to Vanderbilt.”
As head coach of Raptors 905, Stackhouse steered the team to a 39-11 regular season record and 6-1 playoff record in the 2016-17 season, guiding the team to its first NBA G League Championship and winning NBA G League Coach of the Year. Stackhouse led the team to a 31-19 regular season record and a second straight appearance in the NBA G League Finals in 2017-18. Stackhouse was an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors during the 2015-16 season.
Vanderbilt's Turner was previously the president of the NBA G League.
The Athletic NBA and Stadium first reported that Stackhouse, an 18-year NBA veteran and former standout college basketball player at North Carolina, will be named head coach.
Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse has agreed to become the new head coach of Vanderbilt University, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 5, 2019
Vanderbilt AD Malcolm Turner — the former president of the NBA G League — is hiring an emerging coach in Jerry Stackhouse, who was the 2017 G League coach of the year and interviewed for NBA head coaching vacancies last offseason. https://t.co/pldXMuRVd8— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 5, 2019
