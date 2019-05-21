NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Legendary musician Jerry Lee Lewis had to cancel his July 1st planned performance with the Nashville Symphony due to health reasons.
On February 28th the 83-year-old Lewis suffered a minor stroke, that hospitalized him for a short time, and after spending time in a rehabilitation facility, it had been his hope to return to performing.
"Although Jerry Lee is progressing miraculously in his recovery, he doesn't feel his performing yet is back to the level that his fans deserve. Jerry Lee is continuing his rehabilitation and his team expects a full recovery, as well as a return show in Nashville in the very near future."
Lee is best known for his 1950s hits "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," and was inducted into the Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.
The Nashville Symphony says no date has been rescheduled, and ticket holders can contact the box office with questions about refunds or exchanges at 615-687-6400 or via email at tickets@nashvillesymphony.org
