At Wednesday night's Country Music Awards red carpet, Jennifer Nettles wore a message calling for equal radio play for women in country. The outfit is bringing another conversation about gender inequality in radio play and how it effects women breaking into the business.
Up-and-coming singer Candi Carpenter has long been inspired by a great woman of country. You know the one.
"I'm obsessed with Dolly Parton," said Carpenter. "Dolly always says to never leave a rhinestone unturned, and I don't do that either."
Carpenter spoke while sporting some glittering silver boots.
"She's exactly the kind of human being I want to be like," she continued, referencing Parton's songwriting legacy and charity work.
Carpenter's with CTK Management which also works with Dolly.
All over Carpenter's city are the faces of the women who left their signature on country music. Dolly, Patsy, Reba, Loretta and many others are on murals and billboards. A place you won't find a lot of women is country radio.
"This is really happening, and we need to work together to change that," said Carpenter.
A list compiled by Mediabase shows in the top 50 songs year-to-date based on country radio play, there are only three songs by solo women. That's compared to 37 songs by solo artists who are men.
"I love male artists," said Carpenter. "I just want to see an equal representation. I think it creates an air of competitiveness among women that isn't necessary and isn't healthy. We should be lifting each other up like we were at the CMAs."
"Jennifer Nettles looked fly last night," she continued. "I loved her look. I loved what she was saying. I love she took the opportunity to make a statement and take a stand. Jennifer Nettles is an artist who stands up for what she believes in, and I have so much respect for her."
Carpenter said other women coming up in country need to see and hear role models. She's working on her first EP with Brandi Carlile and recently performed at Dolly Parton's 50-year Opry anniversary concert. Carpenter said her role models were vital to getting this far.
"Dolly Parton did that for me growing up," said Carpenter. "Watching her made me want to be a stronger woman. I hope I can do that for a little girl somewhere. Our little girls aren't getting to grow up with so many role models, and that breaks my heart."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.