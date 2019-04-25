Jeffrey Reinking, the father of accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking, has been charged with felony unlawful delivery of a firearm.
PEKIN, IL (WEEK) - Jeffrey Reinking pleaded not guilty to felony charges stemming from allegations he wrongfully gave firearms back to his son, accused Tennessee Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking.
Travis Reinking's father Jeffrey Reinking said he did nothing wrong in a new court motion filed this week, claiming he was not under any order to keep guns away from his son.
Reinking made the plea in Tazewell County Court during an arraignment Thursday afternoon.
We already knew from a 2017 police report that Travis was not supposed to have guns and that Jeffrey had possession of those guns in a safe.
The elder Reinking faces a felony charge of unlawful delivery of a firearm after prosecutors allege he unlawfully returned confiscated firearms to Travis that were transferred to his father after Travis’ FOID card was revoked. A Tazewell County Sheriff’s Deputy reportedly told Jeffrey Reinking to keep the guns away from his son when the guns were transferred.
One of those guns, a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, was allegedly used by Travis Reinking in the April 2018 Waffle House shooting that killed four and injured four others in the Nashville suburbs. Travis Reinking is still awaiting trial in Metropolitan Nashville court on those charges.
