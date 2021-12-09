No Child Home Alone Toy Drive
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Toy donations are needed for the 2nd Annual No Child Home Alone for Christmas event in Nashville.

The Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church is holding its annual toy drive on December 18, with the goal of providing 1000 gifts for children in need.

The giveaway focuses on children whose parents are currently incarcerated or were killed by senseless violence, according to the event’s organizers.

KEVA, Inc. (Keeping Every Vision Alive) reported 300 toys handed out in the first No Child Home Alone giveaway.

According to organizers, there will be an area to drive through and pickup gifts, but the event will also provide food and entertainment at the church.

All donations can be dropped off at Jefferson Street Baptist Church, located at 2708 Jefferson Street.

For more information, call KEVA Inc. at 615-237-1110 or the Jefferson Street Baptist Church at 615-329-2990.

