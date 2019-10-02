Rutherford County Jefferson Pike wreck
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An overturned tractor trailer completely closed Jefferson Pike in both directions in Rutherford County.

The crash happened right by Hickory Grove Road and Interstate 840 and is expected to be cleared by 7:30 p.m.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital. Witnesses passing by the wreck stopped and helped pull the driver out of the truck.

There is currently no word on the extent of the driver's injuries. 

Crews quickly moved the overturned truck off the road; Jefferson Pike has since reopened. 

