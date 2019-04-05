NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for the driver of a Jeep that rammed into Victor's Taco Shop in Bellevue Friday night.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident. However, the side of the restaurant was heavily damaged and the bathroom was destroyed.
Witnesses tell News4 the Jeep had a license place that read "JC Jeep."
The driver drove the car into the restaurant twice before fleeing the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
