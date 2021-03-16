NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lenoris Johnson, 31, was charged with Criminal Homicide for the March 11th fatal shooting of Quiondre Charles Benson, 23, inside of an apartment in the 4000 block of Alameda Street.

Homicide detectives have found that Benson was at the apartment visiting with a female at the time of the shooting.

Johnson forced his way into the apartment, striking the woman, who was also an acquaintance of Johnson, and shooting Benson before fleeing the scene.

Benson died shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

Johnson was taken into custody at his Old Matthews Road residence. He is currently being held without bond until a hearing.

Jealousy was the apparent motive in the shooting.