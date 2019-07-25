NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of jazz fans are upset after the Music City Jazz Festival was postponed until next year.
Now, fans want answers and their money back.
Festival goers were greeted with a message on Facebook on June 30 saying circumstances beyond their control made them cancel the event. Now fans are left wondering when they will get their money back and why the event was postponed in the first place.
"To me, it was too close to the date to cancel because whatever happened you would have seen it way before then," said Linda Robinson, who had planned to drive down to Nashville for Jazz Fest from St. Louis.
Robinson she also reached out to the festival organizers several times on Facebook and through email, but with no luck.
News4 reached out to Fisk University Jazz Station, a cosponsor of the event. The station manager said it was a hard decision to cancel the event, but it came down to overall costs for things such as security, chairs and tables.
The manager also said people who requested a refund should have it back in a couple of weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.