NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A juvenile court judge issued a ruling Monday morning sending the state's case against Jayona Brown to adult court.
She was behind the wheel of a car that caused the crash of Metro PD Officer John Anderson early on July 4th of 2019.
Jayona Brown is facing charges accused of reckless driving resulting in the death of Anderson, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and aggravated assault.
The state presented their case to the juvenile court judge on February 11 petitioning a transfer to adult court. During the hearing, Brown read an apology letter to the family of Officer Anderson.
A brother of Anderson also testified in that hearing, asking the court to transfer the case to adult court, saying the "juvenile justice system is not working."
Brown will be transferred to the Davidson County Sheriff to be booked as an adult, and has a bond amount set at $100,000.
