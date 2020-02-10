NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The decision on whether to move Jayona Brown to be tried as an adult is in a Davidson County judge's hands, the 18 year old is facing charges after a crash caused the death of Metro Officer John Anderson.
Judge Sheila Calloway heard testimony on Monday in Juvenile Court. Family for both Jayona Brown and John Anderson were present.
Jayona Brown is facing charges accused of reckless driving resulting in the death of Anderson, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and aggravated assault.
Police say Brown sped away from an officer early July 4th attempting to pull her over. Metro police say she turned onto Interstate Drive toward Woodland St. She then ran the flashing red light colliding with Officer John Anderson, who was on his way to another call. Officer John Anderson was killed, Brown's passenger Antona Esaw was injured.
Attorneys for the State and Brown’s defense attorney interviewed multiple witnesses, including Jayona Brown, herself.
Brown asked to read a letter addressed to the Anderson family. In the letter she said “My intention was never to hurt anybody.”
She asked for forgiveness from the Anderson family and apologized for the accident that killed Officer Anderson. She stated she was getting the help she needs and seeing mentors. She told the family she takes responsibility for the part she played but says she did not have intentions to hurt anyone.
John Anderson’s brother, Jordan Anderson read a letter as well asking the judge to move Brown's charges to be tried in adult court, saying the Juvenile Justice System was not working.
Attorneys interviewed multiple witnesses including Brown's mother Anisha Turner, Brown's passenger from the night of the crash Antona Esaw and several mentors and probation officer of Brown. They each discussed her troubled history of shoplifting, skipping school, fights and marijuana usage.
Attorneys also noted Brown had been written up for several incidents within the juvenile detention facility including fighting with an 12-year-old inmate with mental disabilities, according to attorneys. They also said she was written up for making a "shank" with screws left behind by maintenance working installing a television.
Investigators interviewed by attorneys spoke to Officer Anderson's speeding the night of the crash. Data from the crash shows Officer Anderson was traveling 85 mph on the Woodland Street Bridge. At the time of the impact he was still going 71 mph.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Manual, Anderson should have been traveling no more than 10 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.
The State argued the Metro policy is not law. Attorneys argued it was Brown's actions that led to Anderson's death.
State attorneys are asking bond be set at $250 thousand dollars.
Brown and Anderson's families both declined to speak to News 4 on camera.
Judge Calloway says she's reviewing the arguments in the case and will make a decision on if Brown will be tried as an adult soon.
