“We haven’t forgotten what is happening here, that Officer Anderson lost his life and we will never forget that. We can also save one life and that’s a 17-year-old child’s,” said Jayona Brown’s attorney Michie Gibson.
Gibson said his client isn’t blameless.
He also said the crash was an accident.
“I believe we’ve overcharged on the vehicle or homicide and I’m going to concentrate on that,” said Gibson.
As the case plays out in court, Gibson said he thinks he’ll be able to show police were Not chasing brown when the deadly crash occurred.
“It’s my understanding that she decided to pull over and thought the police were still behind her and she was going to pull over and was looking in the rearview mirror where all this happened,” said Gibson.
There are several questions Gibson can’t answer like why Brown’s license was suspended or her relationship to the passenger.
He said he’s confident brown wasn’t drunk at the time.
Here’s what he said when asked why she took off in the first place: “You know your first instinct as a kid, when you’re doing something wrong, is to be beat and get out of there.”
As for how Brown is feeling and acting, “She’s scared to death. She’s sorrowful and scared to death at the same time,” said Gibson.
Prosecutors said they can’t comment on the charges because this is a pending case.
The DA’s office has requested that the case transferred to adult court.
The case will be back in court on August 22nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.