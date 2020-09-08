NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jayona Brown has been charged and sentenced to six years in jail and six years probation after fatally crashing with Metro Police Officer John Anderson in July 4, 2019.
The original sentencing was delayed after Judge Steve Dozier wanted more time before he sentenced Brown. He had received additional proof including school and juvenile court records for her.
Brown was sentenced to six years for Count 1, four years for Count 2, two years for Count 3. Count 2 and 3 will run consecutive to each other and to Count 1.
Upon release, Count 2 and 3 are to be served as suspended sentences on probation.
Officer Anderson was on his way to a call when Brown ran a red light and collided with his cruiser before it caught on fire.
