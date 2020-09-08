Jayona Brown has been sentenced to six years in jail and six years probation after fatally crashing with Metro Police Officer John Anderson in July 4, 2019.

 
Jayona Brown

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jayona Brown has been charged and sentenced to six years in jail and six years probation after fatally crashing with Metro Police Officer John Anderson in July 4, 2019. 

The original sentencing was delayed after Judge Steve Dozier wanted more time before he sentenced Brown. He had received additional proof including school and juvenile court records for her.

Brown was sentenced to six years for Count 1, four years for Count 2, two years for Count 3. Count 2 and 3 will run consecutive to each other and to Count 1.

Upon release, Count 2 and 3 are to be served as suspended sentences on probation. 

Officer Anderson was on his way to a call when Brown ran a red light and collided with his cruiser before it caught on fire.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.