NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Reality star Kristin Cavallari and former quarterback Jay Cutler are being sued for $500,000 for a dog bite.
Nathan Beam of Jackson County, Alabama is suing the couple after one of their two German shepherd dogs named "Kona" bit him while leaving the premises, the complaint states.
As a satellite and cable technician, Beam was invited to install new equipment at a home in Franklin. Beam said upon arrival to the property that neither of the canines was locked up or restrained, which is required as part of the installation agreement.
Beam claims while he was walking to his car after completing the installation and "Kona" was blocking the driver-side door to his vehicle and preventing him from leaving the property. Beam said the dog would not allow him to enter the vehicle.
In an attempt to move the canine, Beam said he picked an object off of the ground to entice the animal to move. While picking up the object, Beam says the dog bit down on his thumb and fingernail and would not let go for several seconds.
Beam said he did not entice or harass the animals in any way.
Cavallari and Cutler were not on the property at the time of the incident.
Although they are divorced, both are listed as owners of the dogs.
Beam's suit claims that Cutler and Cavallari were knowledgeable of the dog's potential threats by siting photo's they shared of the dogs to social media with captions like #DontMessWithThisCrew and #TrainedKiller
In addition to bodily injury, the lawsuit also lists medical expenses, loss of wages, and permanent impairment as additional damages.
