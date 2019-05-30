NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jason Ringenberg has been a big part of Nashville for 35 years.
A rock and roll country sound that helped create the Americana genre of music that’s now celebrated nationwide.
The former Jason and the Scorchers frontman is still singing and making new fans with a young crowd.
Ringenberg’s Scorchers put Nashville on the rock and roll map 30 years ago with full throttle music and unforgettable live shows.
“While we weren’t the first Nashville rock and roll band, we certainly were the most visible,” said Ringenberg.
He’s still playing today, but for different crowds – the oldies and the newbies.
He’s Farmer Jason before the lights go down at libraries and schools.
“It’s really about enjoying the great outdoors and farm life and appreciating nature, that’s a fundamental part of it,” he said.
Rock and roll dance lullabies in the morning, the Scorcher Jason, energetic as ever, at night.
“I’m at heart a singer-songwriter, rock and roll front man. It sort of spawned from that,” said Ringenberg.
He’s 60 years old now and fans expect his 30-year-old stage shows, frenetic and fun, something even the Farmer still does.
“It’s an inescapable part of it. I can’t possibly not move when I sing and perform,” said Ringenberg.
Shows that still make you wonder is it him or his audiences having more fun.
“If you don’t love it, you can’t stay in it,” he said. “Too much work if you don’t love it.”
He heads out on tour in July with BR-549’s Chuck Mead and Jim Lauderdale for the Cosmic Honky Tonk Tour. Farmer Jason plays his next show in June at the Richland branch of the Nashville Public Library.
