NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will make another trip to the Ryman Auditorium, for seven shows in October.
After twenty consecutive sell-outs at the Ryman in the previous four years, the band returns October 18th to the delight of his fans.
The shows will be Friday to Sunday, October 18th through the 20th, and then Tuesday, October 22nd through Saturday, October 26th.
Fans are given the opportunity on this page from Isbell's website to submit a request for up to 4 tickets per show, from now until Thursday, June 20th at 5:00pm central.
They will conduct random drawings for each show, giving fans limited opportunity to purchase tickets, and those drawn will be given the opportunity to purchase tickets early.
Submitting a request does not guarantee you tickets, and is not a giveaway.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 21st at 10:00am central.
