FILE - Jason Isbell performs in concert as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on Feb. 6, 2018, in Baltimore. The Grammy-winning singer songwriter said on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, he is going to donate to the NAACP any money he makes from Morgan Wallen's cover of one of his songs. Wallen, who has had the No. 1 album in the country for the past four weeks, was caught on camera last week saying a racial slur, but sales of his record increased after radio stations removed him from their playlists. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)