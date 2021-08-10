NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will require fans attending his shows to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The policy includes Isbell's upcoming eight-night stand at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in October.
We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play. https://t.co/KSYmsT5qAl— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021
Isbell is additionally requiring fans to wear masks at his concerts. He says implementing the safety measures is what will keep concerts going.
"It's been a long time since we've been able to go into places and play shows for people and I don't think that's going to last very long, unless we do it carefully," he said.
"I'm all for freedom but I think if you're dead, you don't have any freedoms at all."
