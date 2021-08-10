Music Morgan Wallen

FILE - Jason Isbell performs in concert as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on Feb. 6, 2018, in Baltimore. The Grammy-winning singer songwriter said on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, he is going to donate to the NAACP any money he makes from Morgan Wallen's cover of one of his songs. Wallen, who has had the No. 1 album in the country for the past four weeks, was caught on camera last week saying a racial slur, but sales of his record increased after radio stations removed him from their playlists. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

 Owen Sweeney

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will require fans attending his shows to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. 

The policy includes Isbell's upcoming eight-night stand at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in October. 

Isbell is additionally requiring fans to wear masks at his concerts. He says implementing the safety measures is what will keep concerts going. 

"It's been a long time since we've been able to go into places and play shows for people and I don't think that's going to last very long, unless we do it carefully," he said. 

"I'm all for freedom but I think if you're dead, you don't have any freedoms at all."

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.