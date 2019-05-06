FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Board of Education named Jason Golden the interim superintendent of Williamson County Schools at a special-called board meeting Monday evening.
Golden currently works as the deputy superintendent and general counsel. His first day as interim superintendent will be Tuesday, May 21.
Dr. Mike Looney announced last Tuesday that he is leaving Williamson County to become the superintendent for Fulton County Schools in Georgia.
Looney's last day will be Monday, May 20.
