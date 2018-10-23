NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Some big names will be performing at an event on Tuesday night benefiting the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Jason Aldean, who was onstage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, when shots were fired, will be performing at the show. Big & Rich will be taking the stage.
During the event, The Onsite Foundation will be honoring Live Nation President of Country Touring Brian O'Connell and his team with the 2018 Inspiration Award for their work helping the victims.
The proceeds from the event will go toward The Onsite Foundation's trauma and grief program for the victims and their families.
The event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Marathon Music Works. Click here for more information about tickets and donations.
