NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Janet Jackson is set to play the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, July 1st, and presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, and public on sale Thursday, February 13th at noon central.
Janet Jackson's "Black Diamond World Tour 2020" will feature music from her upcoming album "Black Diamond" due to release later this year. Along with new music, Janet will perform favorites from all 12 of her multi-platinum albums.
In addition, Jackson has a special 30th anniversary retrospective performance set of "Rhythm Nation 1814" for her tour.
Janet's last visit to Nashville was in 2017 at the Bridgestone.
More information can be found at livenation.com.
BLACK DIAMOND TOUR 2020 DATES:
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena
Friday, June 26, 2020
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
Saturday, June 27, 2020
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
Monday, June 29, 2020
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Friday, July 3, 2020
New Orleans, LA
Essence Festival*
Sunday, July 5, 2020
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Friday, July 10, 2020
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Friday, July 17, 2020
Mashantucket, CT
The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino*
Saturday, July 18, 2020
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
Friday, July 24, 2020
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Music Festival*
Monday, July 27, 2020
Chicago, IL
United Center
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Friday, July 31, 2020
St Louis, MO
Enterprise Center
Saturday, August 1, 2020
Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center
Monday, August 3, 2020
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Friday, August 7, 2020
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
Sunday, August 9, 2020
Phoenix, AZ
Gila River Arena
Monday, August 10, 2020
San Diego, CA
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Los Angeles, CA
STAPLES Center
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Anaheim, CA
Honda Center
Monday, August 17, 2020
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
San Jose, CA
SAP Center at San Jose
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Portland, OR
Moda Center
Saturday, August 22, 2020
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma Dome
*Date not produced by Live Nation
